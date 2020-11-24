LISBON – Robert earned his wings on August 27, 2020, when he passed away after a very short battle with cancer.The son of Wilfred Sr. and Jean Morey, Robert was born Sept. 9, 1954 during a hurricane. From then on he lived life to the fullest. Robert was proud of his family and his work. He was a 20 year Navy and Navel Reserve Veteran and a 36 year BIW employee. He was a dedicated man. Robert enjoyed boxing, hunting, and racing stock cars, but most of all he enjoyed being with his family and friends.Robert was predeceased by his father Wilfred Sr,; his brother Scott Sr., and his sister Marcia.Robert is survived by his mother, Jean; brothers, Wilfred Jr. and wife Toni, Wayne Sr. and wife Jane; sister, Karen and husband Keith Emerson; sons, Joey and fiancée Heather, and Jesse; grandson, Lucas; and Donna, a very special person that cared for Robert till the very end.Robert was buried with full military honors at the Augusta Veterans Cemetery with family and friends present.
