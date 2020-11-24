DETROIT – Ronald H. Friend, 73, died peacefully on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Ron leaves his loving and caring wife Susan, of over 50 years; his children and grandchildren, whom he was enormously proud of: Adam and wife Kim and their children, Victoria and Ryan of Detroit, Abby and husband Eric Walker and their children, Barrett and Vivian of Skowhegan, and Aric and wife, Katie and their children, Henry, Annie, and Margot of Worcester, Mass. He also leaves a brother, Hunter Friend; many sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; and many close friends, whom Ron thought of as family. He was predeceased by his mother and father, Harry and Gloria Friend and his brother, Kirk Friend.

“To make a short story short”, Ron and Sue started dating while in high school and their devotion to each other never diminished. They enjoyed many wonderful years raising their children. He loved to travel with his family and friends and had so many memories filled with joy and belly laughs. He especially loved their time in Florida and the many friendships made over the years.

Ron was born and raised in Pittsfield, graduated from Maine Central Institute in 1965 and attended Nichols College. He was a talented athlete in baseball, basketball and football, and was inducted into the MCI Athletic Hall of Fame in 2017. He was delighted to be recognized for that honor and to be on the sidelines cheering on MCI when two of his grandchildren won state titles for Field Hockey and Football.

Ron was a member of the Army Reserves, Detachment 1, 619th Transportation Company, a life member of the Sebasticook Valley Elks Lodge #2713, and a member of the Meridian Lodge #125, A.F & A.M. He also belonged to the Knights Templar of Augusta and the Anah Shriners of Bangor.

Ron spent over 60 years in the car business, working hard for Friend Motor Sales and always promoting buying a “Ford from a Friend.” Upon retiring in 2008, Ronnie took on the full-time role as his grandchildren’s biggest fan. He could be seen cheering at field hockey and football fields, hockey rinks, basketball games, track meets, and dance recitals. Ron also enjoyed his afternoons with friends at OTB.

Ron was a man who loved having a house full of family and friends. During summer, Ron could be found life guarding by the pool or grilling his favorite Delmonico steaks, while generations of kids swam in the pool or played volleyball. During football and racing season, just as many would be gathered in the living room, in between card games, while a roast was cooking. He never missed an opportunity to tell a good joke (appropriate or not!) or make someone laugh. Ron will be remembered as a kind and generous man who always wanted to help others and despite many health issues, Ron embraced life joyfully and to the fullest while being the light in any room.

Please remember and honor Ron with a good joke, fun story or by gathering with family and friends. He would enjoy that.

The family would like to express sincere thanks to his many health care providers over the years and especially to Dr. George Butlers and the staff at the Dialysis Clinic in Fairfield.

The family is having a drive by celebration of life at Ron and Sue’s Home on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. All are invited to meet at 12:45 p.m., at Adam Friend’s Home, 191 North Rd., Detroit, to line up for a parade of remembrance.

A time of visiting and a committal service will be held privately by the family.

To leave a message of kindness or to share a memory, please visit http://www.shoreynichols.com.

Care has been provided by Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, Pittsfield.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be

made out to:

MCI Football Boosters and/or MCI Field

Hockey Boosters

c/o Kelly Louder

193 Birchwood Terrace

Pittsfield, ME 04967

