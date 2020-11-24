Darren Erman is leaving his position as head coach of the Maine Red Claws to take a job as an assistant coach with the New York Knicks, according to a Boston Globe report.

The Red Claws went 28-14 in Erman’s only season as head coach. The NBA G League season was cut short in March by the coronavirus pandemic.

Erman will join Coach Tom Thibodeau’s staff in New York. Thibodeau was an assistant coach with the Boston Celtics from 2007 to 2010, where he worked with Erman, who was a skills coach for a number of Celtics players.

TRACK AND FIELD

DIAMOND LEAGUE: The Diamond League track and field series will visit 14 cities in 2021 to rebound after the coronavirus pandemic limited the traditional meets this year.

Organizers said Tuesday the series is scheduled to start on May 23 in Rabat, Morocco, take a one-month break for the postponed Tokyo Olympics, and end with a Sept. 8-9 meet in Zurich.

“The calendar is strictly provisional at this stage and remains subject to changes depending on the global health situation in 2021,” organizers said in a statement.

A meet on July 13 in London would be the last Diamond League stop before Olympic track events in Tokyo. The first post-Olympics meet is scheduled for Aug. 14 in Shanghai. A second meet in China is scheduled for Aug. 22 at a venue to be confirmed.

OLYMPICS

TOYKO GAMES: Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike remains firm about being able to safely hold the Olympics next year despite growing concerns about Japan’s recent resurgence of COVID-19 infections.

Japan has experienced an uptick of the infections this month with a nationwide daily total exceeding 2,000 as the government tries to balance preventive measures and business activity without further hurting the pandemic-hit economy.

“As the host city, I’m determined to achieve the games whatever it takes,” Koike told a news conference in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Her comment comes a week after International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach’s visit to Tokyo, where he held a series of talks with Japanese Olympic officials, including Koike, to showcase their determination to pull off the games.

Koike said widespread use of masks among the Japanese is one of most effective safety measures that have spared Japan from the high rate of infections that have taken place in the United States and Europe.

SOCCER

CHAMPIONSHIP LEAGUE: Olivier Giroud came off the bench to score an injury-time header as Chelsea won 2-1 at Rennes to reach the knockout round of the Champions League.

• Munir El Haddadi scored in the final minute of stoppage time as Sevilla defeated Krasnodar 2-1 to reach the knockout round of the Champions League.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous