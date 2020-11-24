The Kennebec Retired Educators Association recently presented its 2021 Leadership Award to Lenora “Nora” Murray of Vassalboro.

Murray’s career in education spans more than 45 years and includes experiences as a classroom teacher, assistant principal, principal, curriculum coordinator, assistant superintendent, superintendent, university instructor and depart of education consultant, according to a news release from the association.

She has worked in School Administrative District 49 (Fairfield) as an assistant superintendent, Union 52 (Winslow) as director of curriculum, School Administrative District 16 (Hallowell) as superintendent, Union 51 (Whitefield) as superintendent, the Waterville School Systems as principal and curriculum coordinator, the University of Maine at Orono as an instructor, and the Maine Department of Education (Augusta) as a consultant NCLB, director Maine Gates Leadership Project, and with the Instructional Support Group.

According to the release, she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education at Eastern Nazarene College in Quincy, Massachusetts, a Master of Education and a Certificate of Advanced Study at UMaine. She holds a Maine Superintendent of Schools certificate.

Some of Murray’s experiences have been as a consultant for NCLB supervising support staff for multiple schools in grades K-12; developing and administering school budgets; and providing educational leadership within local communities and at the state level. She has been active in many education-related organizations, projects and committees.

