It is a well-known fact, perhaps legend now, that “Peyton Place,” the controversial, scandalous blockbuster was filmed in Camden, and the surrounding towns in 1957. But how did the movie come to be filmed in Maine, who was involved in getting it here, and what did the locals think about 20th Century Fox shooting a big-budget film in their front yards? What was it like when Hollywood met Maine?

Join historian Mac Smith author of “Mainers on the Titanic” and Union’s Vose Library for a Zoom with Vose Wednesdays at 6 p.m. program on Dec. 2 and learn more about Smith’s research and his interviews about this movie. Beginning with the arrival of film crews, Smith traces the making of the movie, what happened after the crews left, and the premiere of the film.

Smith is a Navy veteran of the First Gulf War and former news reporter for the Bar Harbor Times.

He lives in Stockton Springs, in the village of Sandy Point, where he is restoring the family homestead. He is a graduate of the University of Maine at Orono; this is his second book.

For a Zoom link, visit voselibrary.org or the library’s Facebook page.

For more information, call 207-785-4733.

