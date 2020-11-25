The socially distanced concert will feature The Clements Brothers (brothers of the Lonely Heart String band), Celia Woodsmith (singer songwriter of Della Mae) and violin virtuoso Jason Anick, (of the John Jorgenson Quartet). The spontaneous night of acoustic where each musician will bring their own additions to each others songs.

These globe-trotting musicians have crossed paths at festivals all over the world with their respective projects (Della Mae, Lonely Heartstring Band, Rhythm Future Quartet) and are excited to share the stage for this special collaboration. They will perform an array of roots inspired originals, folk, country classics, western swing, bluegrass music, and more.

Woodsmith is a Grammy nominated performer as part of the all gal group, Della Mae. A super vocalist, and songwriter, she is the daughter of the Vermont based poet Sybil Smith she is influenced by artists such as John Prine, Janis Joplin and Mahalia Jackson. Over time, and without any formal training Woodsmith molded her own vocal style.

Anick, one of the youngest violin professors at Boston’s Berklee College of Music. In addition to leading various groups under his own name and performing with the Rhythm Future Quartet, Anick has

been touring and recording with Grammy award-winning Nashville guitar virtuoso John Jorgenson since 2008 when he was recruited while still a senior at the Hartt Conservatory.

With performances all over the world from China, Europe, and Japan and renowned venues like the Montreal Jazz Festival, Blue Note, Smalls Jazz Club, Scullers Jazz Club, Yoshi’s, Iridium, TD Garden, Regattabar, NPR, and The Late Night Show, Anick has proven himself to be a leader in the ever-growing contemporary string world.

The Clements Brothers draw from the deep roots in the expansive canon of traditional American and bluegrass music that the The Lonely Heartstring Band is known for. George and Charles will do a unique duo show with a talented bond only brothers could create. Soaring vocals and beautiful acoustic playing is just the musical comfort we need right now.

The purpose of these concerts is to take baby steps in presenting music, and give the staff some work. Plain and simple, they will not be profitable, except in spirit.

For more information, visit stonemountainartscenter.com.