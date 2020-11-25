The all-women’s percussion and vocal ensemble is dedicated to cultural diversity, education, and healing through the universal language of music. Blending western vocal harmonies with the polyrhythms of West Africa, the Middle East, and Brazil, they create a multicultural fusion beyond tradition.

Together for 26 years, the band has recorded seven full-length albums; been invited to schools to teach drumming and culture to youth; and performed extensively. Inannas first concert was on the Winter Solstice in 1989, and they have continued to celebrate this holiday annually. The Winter Solstice is the holiday of the ancient Sumerian Goddess Inanna, whose myth recounts her descent and reemergence from the underworld.

Some versions of the myth describe her being called back to the upper world through the sound of the drum. Other versions of the myth say that she was responsible for bringing the drum to her people. Featuring Kirsten Lundblad, Annegret Baier, Tori Morrill, with Guest Artists Paul DAlessio and Tina Murphy.

For more information, call 207-229-2738 or visit cadenzafreeport.com.