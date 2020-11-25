Madison Area Memorial High School recently announced the following students were named to its first-quarter honor roll for the 2020-21 academic year.
Seniors — High honors: Kyle Bean, Susannah Curtis, Kyle Tuscan and Zoe Pomelow.
Honors: Brooklyn Brown, Christian Cabrera, Everett Cameron, Logan Cloutier, Brianna Estes, Ethan Knox, Tanner Mongeon, Taylor Tillinghast, Sierah Trask and Adam Young-Fernandez.
Honorable mention: Destiny Dufault, Jasmine Jewell, Aiden Ostiguy, Nadiah Pinkham and Krista Reynolds.
Juniors — High honors: Thomas Dean, Abigail Linkletter, Brooke McKenney and Brianna Paine.
Honors: Ghillian Bonito, Chris Carlo, Dakota Crane, Chayse Howarth, Chloe Kay, Landyn Landry, Lillian Levesque, Daniel Mone, Hailey Paquet, Marcus Smith, Ben Thrasher and Vern Worthen.
Honorable mention: Gabriel Fagen, Sarah Hatfield, Leila Rae Horton, Matt Kennard, Anna Paine, Jason Salas Jr, Jaden Spaulding and Kaleb Watson.
Sophomores — High honors: Maci Belanger, Ashlee Clough, Cody Cook, Natalie Haley and Kayden Hibbard.
Honors: Peyton Estes, Colby Heady, Laura Holden, Gavin Landry, Amzi Olsen, Caroline Peck, Theodore Recore, Breanna Watson and Trent Worster.
Honorable mention: Olivia Askew, Serenity Clark, Carissa Coltrain, Tori Culleton, Isaac Ouellette and Madison Perkins.
Freshmen — High honors: Liberty Almeida, Brooke Caswell, Kylee Furbush, Alison Griffeth, Gage Howarth, Arabel Linkletter, Hope Nadeau, Emilee Norton, Braden Paradis and Brode Strout.
Honors: MacKenzie Coltrain, Madison Coltrain, Hope Garland, Marina Gilman, Breianna Gross, Elisha Ireland, Madylynn Masters, Cassidy McAloon McNear, Ashleigh Padelford, Jarek Savage and Noah Snyder.
Honorable mention: Jaynna Andrews, Matthew Haley and Caleb O’Brien Spaulding.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Life & Culture
Lucky Clark On Music: Paul Sullivan
-
Community
Genevieve LeMoine to present ‘Melting Away: Disappearing Archeology in the Arctic’ Dec. 7
-
Morning Sentinel
UMaine Extension, MOFGA to host fruit tree experts panel discussion
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Galen C. Perkins Sr.
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Beverly L. Paine