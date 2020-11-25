WINDSOR – It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Galen C. Perkins Sr., 83, of Windsor on Nov. 21, 2020. He was born on Nov. 20, 1937 in Presque Isle to Shirley and Lorraine Perkins.

After serving four years in the U.S. Navy, Galen worked as a mechanic and driver. His favorite activities included hunting, fishing, snowmobiling and spending time with his family.

Galen leaves behind his children Gale Mallozzi, Lisa Perkins (Gerri), Galen Perkins Jr. and Amy Perkins (T); his grandchildren Cheyenne Perkins (Adam), Jacob Perkins, Tyler Mallozzi, and Katie Atkinson; his great-grandchildren Nicholas Price and Aidan Bechard; his brother Paul Perkins (Terry) and his sister Loretta Lamphere.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 at Staples Funeral and Cremation Service, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner, following the guidelines of the State of Maine and the CDC. A brief internment service will follow at 12:00 pm at the Maine Veterans Cemetery on Civic Center Drive in Augusta.

We encourage those attending to wear something red in honor of Galen’s favorite color.

Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

