WEST BATH – Albert M. Cray Jr., 59, of West Bath died unexpectedly in the comforts of his home on Nov. 20, 2020.He was born on Sunday Feb, 19, 1961 in Gardiner, the son of Albert Cray Sr and Frances (James) Cray and was raised in Richmond and attended local schools graduating in 1979. Throughout high school Al participated in sports, extracurriculars and did well in school but his passion of work hard and play hard was obvious early on.He earned his first $100 at the age of 10, digging worms. Albert was so proud of being a 3rd Generation Marine worm harvester, he continued in the profession adding clam harvesting, sea urchin diving and logging with an interim stop at BIW, following graduation. After school he married his first love, bought their first home, and had three kids. Teaching his kids how to hunt, dig and spending time with them was special to him.Al was best known for his free spirit who lived life to its fullest, loving his family and friends, including playing with his grand kids. Going dancing on Sunday nights Sock Hop, deer hunting and finding new places to explore with his life partner were just a few of his favorite things. Later in life he became highly successful in real estate and accumulated several rental properties, something he was immensely proud of.Al was predeceased by his father Albert Cray Sr. He is survived by his mother Frances Cray; sister Linda Cray, brother Chad Cray with wife Bobby-Jo; his son Jason Cray and wife Samantha Cray, son Ryan, daughter Katie and husband Chris; four grandchildren Makenzie, Julian Jaxon and Jameson; nieces Taylor, Ashley, Caleigh and Payton; and his loving life partner Amanda Asselin.A memorial visitation will be held on Sunday Nov. 29 from 1-4 p.m. at Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant Street, Richmond. Online condolences may be sent to http://www.funeralalternatives.net In lieu of flowers,please donate to:American HeartAssociation

