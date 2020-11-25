AUGUSTA – Beverly L. Paine, 86, formerly a longtime resident of Hospital Street, died Nov. 21, 2020 at MaineGeneral Rehabilitation and Long Term Care at Glenridge Drive after a brief illness. She was born in Skowhegan on Dec. 25, 1933, the daughter of Millard Palmer and Onie (Corson) Palmer.

Mrs. Paine was a 1952 graduate of Skowhegan High School. She served honorably in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict.

Prior to her retirement, she was employed by the Social Security Administration for many years.

Mrs. Paine was a member of American Legion Post #2 of Augusta.

She is survived by her husband, Richard F. Paine of Augusta; two sons, Gary R. Barclay of Hollis Center and Robert L. Barclay of Saco; two sisters, Deb Palmer of Brookline, Mass. and Darthea Tilly of Arizona, one brother, Darrell Palmer of Maine; one stepdaughter Linda Jura of Union; 11 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents; and a stepdaughter, Susan D. Kenny of Searsport.

Family and friends may visit from 12 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday Dec. 2, 2020 at Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta. A graveside service and military honors, with COVID-19 restrictions, will follow at 2 p.m. at Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 163 Mt. Vernon Rd., Augusta.

Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at http://www.plummerfh.com.

Memorial donations may be made to:

Wounded Warrior Project

PO Box 758517

Topeka, KS 66675-8517

