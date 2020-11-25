AUGUSTA – Gerald L. True, Jr., 84, of Maine Veterans Home, died Nov. 23, 2020 at Alfond Center for Health in Augusta after a brief illness. He was born in Augusta on Nov. 11, 1936 the son of Gerald L. True, Sr. and Anita A. (Albert) True.

Gerry was a graduate of Cony High School and served honorably in the U.S. Air Force.

Prior to his retirement, he was employed by Bates Manufacturing Co. for several years. He was an Electrolux sales rep, a sales rep for Charles Chips, and he had various additional part-time jobs.

Gerry was an avid photographer, he was the Cony High School Coniad photographer. He was an avid weather watcher, enjoyed boating and was a member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary. One of his greater passions was Square dancing, Round dancing and Contra dancing. He was very active in the First Baptist Church of Paris.

Gerry was predeceased by his parents; and his companion Brenda Woods.

Surviving is a daughter, Therese A. Young and her husband Preston of Vassalboro, a son, Gerald L. “Sonny” True, III of Gardiner; four grandchildren, Ryan Young of Raymond, Monica Fisher of Vassalboro, Sam R. True and Nathan R. True both of North Whitefield; three great-granddaughters, Abigail Fisher, Ava Fisher and Cora Fisher.

There are no public visiting hours scheduled. Private funeral prayers will be offered at Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta. Burial will be in St. Augustine Cemetery, Augusta. Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at http://www.plummerfh.com.

