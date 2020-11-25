Maine AgrAbility and University of Maine Cooperative Extension have developed resources specifically for Maine military veterans who are farming or want to know more about farming in Maine.
Maine AgrAbility Veteran Resources includes a checklist for veterans looking for farm employment, UMaine Extension’s publication Guide to Veteran-to-Farmer Training Pilot Program Resources in Maine and links to other relevant local and national programs.
For more information, call 207-944-1533, 800-287-1478 (in Maine), email [email protected], or visit extension.umaine.edu.
