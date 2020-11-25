Tom DiMenna sings Cat Stevens at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27 via Facebook Live.

DiMenna is a singer/songwriter based in Portland and is releasing his debut EP, “You Know Me, My Devil Says.” He wrote most of the songs while working as a bartender at the local, non-profit music venue, One Longfellow Square.

DiMenna has been playing since college where he was a lowly, hand-signaler on the football team. He then played a year of semi-pro football for the Bologna Warriors in Italy. The experience of quarterbacking an Italian Football team was pretty funny. He spent the next decade working on a comedy about it.