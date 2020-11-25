Tom DiMenna sings Cat Stevens at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27 via Facebook Live.
On the day after Thanksgiving, DiMenna will take over the OLS Facebook page to perform the music of Cat Stevens. You may remember Tom from behind the bar at One Longfellow Square.
DiMenna is a singer/songwriter based in Portland and is releasing his debut EP, “You Know Me, My Devil Says.” He wrote most of the songs while working as a bartender at the local, non-profit music venue, One Longfellow Square.
DiMenna has been playing since college where he was a lowly, hand-signaler on the football team. He then played a year of semi-pro football for the Bologna Warriors in Italy. The experience of quarterbacking an Italian Football team was pretty funny. He spent the next decade working on a comedy about it.
For more information, visit onelongfellowsquare.com.
