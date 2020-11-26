Fairfield firefighter Mike Murphy talks Thursday with homeowner Beth Froman after her house, in background, was damaged by a chimney fire. Murphy said the fire extended to the second floor walls. Froman, who shares the house with her two daughters, said she would need to stay at a motel for a couple of nights. She said her Thanksgiving turkey was half cooked in the oven when the fire broke out. Buy this Photo

FAIRFIELD — A Fairfield woman and her two daughters were left without a home Thursday morning after a fire in their chimney spread into the walls.

Beth Froman and her daughters Allison and Anna were home when the fire began 18 Silver St. in Fairfield.

The fire began in a chimney in the living room and spread quickly into the walls and the house’s second story, according to Capt. Michael Murphy of the Fairfield and Benton Fire-Rescue Department.

Firefighters were notified of the fire at about 10:40 a.m.

“It was a tricky fire,” Murphy said. “It was in the walls, so we had to tear some things down to get to it.”

All three occupants were home when the fire began but no one was injured, according to Murphy.

Firefighters were at the scene until about 1:45 p.m.

Firefighters from Albion, Clinton, Skowhegan, Waterville and Winslow assisted in extinguishing the flames.

