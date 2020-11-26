NEW SHARON — Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. is asking motorists who drive through the Sandy River Bridge construction area on routes 2 and 27 to exercise extreme care and patience.

Four accidents, most of them rear-end non-reportable, have happened since Nov.14, Nichols said Wednesday.

This was not the only area accidents were reported Wednesday. Several vehicles went off the roads or rolled over in the greater Franklin County area. Slick roads were a factor and in some cases slowed traffic.

Nichols responded to a report of a vehicle rollover on the Farmington Falls Road/Routes 2 and 27 in New Sharon.

Megan White, 22, of Farmington was driving a 2014 Nissan Sentra eastbound in the 30 mph construction zone approaching stopped traffic. She lost control due to snow on the road, Nichols said, veered to the right to avoid striking stopped vehicles ahead of her and the car rolled into a ditch.

Several people assisted her in getting out. She was not injured, he said.

New Sharon Fire Department personnel assisted with traffic control.

