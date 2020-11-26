FARMINGTON — The Franklin County Commissioners are scheduled to hold a public hearing at 10 a.m. Tuesday on the proposed $1.4 million budget for 2021-22.

The meeting will be held virtually because the county courthouse is closed to the public.

Anyone interested in participating in the conference call should call 207-560-0523, then enter participant code 196616 to access the meeting by telephone.

Those with questions or comments should press *5.

Additionally, Mt.Blue Community Access TV will also livestream the meeting with closed captioning on its Facebook page. The link will be available at mtbluetv.org.

The spending proposal represents a $44,140 increase to the current, $1.35 million budget. After anticipated revenues are factored in, the tax assessment is estimated to be nearly $1.18 million, according to county Clerk Julie Magoon.

The package, if approved, would reflect an increase of $27, 227 for summer roads, bringing the road budget to an estimated $217,975. An additional $100,000 is slated to be put into the paving reserve account.

There is an $10,548 increase in the waste disposal budget that is estimated to be $139,394. Organized towns provide services to several unorganized townships.

The fire protection proposal is down $6,331 to bring that budget to $123,625. The budget for a county deputy dedicated to patrol the unorganized territory also shows a decrease of $13,023 to bring that line down to an estimated $97,977.

Once the hearing is held commissioners will decide when they plan meet to consider approval before Dec. 31. It would then go to the state Legislature to be considered.

The budget would not go into effect until July 1, 2021.

County Finance Manager Vickie Braley suggested those who plan to participate should call the county Monday at 207-778-6614 to let IT Director Jim Desjardin’s know, or email him at [email protected]

This will allow him to identify numbers when people call in.

