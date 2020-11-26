A Gouldsboro woman died Wednesday night in a two-vehicle crash on Route 1 in Township 7.

Maine State Police said a pickup truck crossed over the yellow centerline for an unknown reason and struck a Ford F-550 dump truck head-on. The 51-year-old woman who was operating the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene. The 37-year-old man from Columbia who was operating the other truck was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Neither person was identified in a news release.

