The Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 238 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday — with no new deaths — the tenth time in the last 18 days that the daily case count topped 200 people.

The state’s rolling seven-day average of daily cases increased to 221.4 cases, up from 40 cases just a month ago.

Cumulative cases rose to 11,265, with 10,105 of them confirmed, with 190 deaths statewide. Over the last seven days, Maine has added 1,317 cases.

The figures represent counts through 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, but the Maine CDC said the Thanksgiving holiday will likely produce a delay in test results and hospitalization counts on Friday. Maine’s infection totals remain the second lowest in the country, behind only Vermont, but ahead of Hawaii and New Hamshire.

There have been 43 deaths in November, including 12 reported on Tuesday alone. It’s the second most of any month after April, with 51 deaths. In October, there were just six COVID-19 deaths.

In total, nine more people entered the hospital on Wednesday, for a total of 687 people currently receiving in-patient care statewide. The Maine CDC also counted 199 more people who have recovered from the virus, for a total of 8,791 recoveries since the pandemic began.

Hospitalizations and deaths often follow case spikes by two weeks or so, which means Maine is likely to see more of both. The Maine CDC also noted some reporting could be delayed between the Thanksgiving holiday and Sunday.

Gov. Janet Mills this week extended the state of emergency into late December, and has urged people to stay home for the holidays and avoid family gatherings. Masking, hand-washing and following social distancing protocols, while uncomfortable, remain key to suppressing the virus, she has said.

She has also called for additional federal stimulus money to help businesses and individuals. Earlier Wednesday, her administration announced that it was dedicating an additional $536,000 in existing relief funds to support Meals on Wheels, the demand for which has doubled since the pandemic began. But she said Maine’s share of federal funding that it received in the spring won’t last long.

“I’ve spoken to every member of our delegation about the needs of the state of Maine,” she said. “We absolutely have to have another stimulus package as soon as possible.”

All counties added cases on Wednesday, with York County continuing to lead the trend, with 49 more, for a total of 2,229 cases. Close behind is Cumberland County, which added 44 more cases, for a total so far 3,728 cases. Penobscot County, meanwhile, added 46 cases, for a total of 802 people there who have contracted COVID-19.

The number of active cases, which is the total number of cases minus the number of deaths and recoveries, is now 2,284, or 35 more cases than on Wednesday, and more than three times as many as this time last month.

Much of the recent growth in statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations has been concentrated at Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, where acutely affected patients at smaller hospitals across northern and eastern Maine are often transferred.

Over the past two weeks the number of confirmed inpatients with COVID-19 has more than doubled, from 12 on Nov. 11 to 27 as of Wednesday morning, a level nearly four times EMMC’s spring surge peak of seven. By comparison, Mercy Hospital in Portland – which also belongs to the Northern Light Health hospital network – had just four COVID-19 inpatients Wednesday.

