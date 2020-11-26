AUGUSTA – It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Kathryn A. Dunn, 68 years old. She was born in Augusta in 1952 to parents, Priscilla Alden Whitney Dunn and John Roscoe Dunn.

Kathryn graduated from the University of Maine. She worked as a CPA for nearly 30 years and was instrumental in shaping local small businesses.

She is survived by her beloved best friend and companion, Ruby A. Dunn (Poodle), her sisters, Susan Ruth Dunn Nichols of Orrington, Lee Margaret Dunn Davis of Unity, and Amy Roberta Dunn of Orland.

She will be missed by her friends and clients.

There are no planned visiting hours and no planned service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, ME. Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at http://www.plummerfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to:

Kennebec Valley

Humane Society

10 Pet Haven Ln.

Augusta, ME 04330

Guest Book