NEW YORK — “Jeopardy!” record-holder Ken Jennings will be the first in a series of interim hosts replacing Alex Trebek when the show resumes production next Monday.
Producers announced Monday that Jennings, who won 74 games in a row and claimed the show’s “Greatest of All Time” title in a competition last year, will host episodes that air in January.
A long-term host to replace Trebek, who died of cancer on Nov. 8, will be named later.
“By bringing in familiar guest hosts for the foreseeable future, our goal is to create a sense of community and continuity for our viewers,” the show’s executive producer, Mike Richards, said.
The show is in its 37th year of syndication, and Trebek was its only host. It is still airing shows that Trebek filmed before his death.
Art Fleming hosted earlier editions of the game show, including the original “Jeopardy!” that debuted in 1964 on NBC and aired for a decade.
Richards said “Jeopardy!” will air repeat episodes for the holiday weeks beginning Dec. 21 and 28, meaning Trebek’s final week of shows will air starting Monday, Jan. 4.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Life & Culture
For outgoing director, Maine Arts Commission fellowships reflect breadth of the best
-
Nation & World
Virus numbers could be erratic after Thanksgiving, experts say
-
Local & State
Inmate at Maine State Prison in Warren dies
-
Sports
Vanderbilt’s Sarah Fuller poised to become first woman to play in Power 5 football game
-
Local & State
Future of The Downs takes shape as racing era ends
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.