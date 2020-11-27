AUGUSTA — Spectrum Generations in partnership with Healthy Living for ME will offer a free workshop to help individuals with diabetes or prediabetes, and their caregivers or family members.

Living Well with Diabetes will be offered Jan. 19 through Feb. 23. Workshops participants will meet weekly from 3 to 5 p.m. on Zoom, a video conferencing platform, according to a news release Jen Paquet, Healthy Living coordinator, Central Maine Area Agency on Aging.

Topics such as testing your blood sugar, menu planning, stress management, increasing activity level, treating low blood sugar, caring for your feet, and healthy eating will be discussed.

Slow Internet, no computer? No problem. The agency has officially launched its free tablet lending program just in time for this workshop. This series is free and open to the public, though registration is required.

For more information and to register, call 207-620-1642 or email [email protected].

Healthy Living for ME is a statewide network of evidence-based programs that empower adults to address and better manage their health issues.

