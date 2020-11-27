MADISON – Susan L. Closson, 66, went to her Eternal home on Nov. 21, 2020 surrounded by her family after a short courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Susan was born on Oct. 1, 1954, in Waterville, the daughter of Wilfred and Elinor (McCarthy) DuBois. On Feb. 12, 1988 she married Steve Closson, her best friend and the love of her life and was known as his “Sweet Pea”.

Susan spent more than 30 years of dedicated service in retail helping customers at the Madison Hannaford and the Waterville Home Depot.

Susan was a loving wife, caring mother, adoring grammie and “Memaw”. She enjoyed gardening, spending time in her kitchen, making crafts, decorating and shopping for special gifts for others. There was nothing that Susan loved more than getting family and friends together where she made sure every little detail was attended to. She put her heart and soul into spending countless hours with all of her grandchildren. Wherever Susan went, love and laughter could be found. She was always a generous, kind and thoughtful woman who always found the good in each and every one of us.

Susan is predeceased by her parents; and sister, Gemma French. She leaves behind her loving husband of 32 years; stepdaughter Brandy Pomeroy (Jamie) of Madison. daughters Angela Moody (Jared) of Madison and Tonya Cougler (Gene Popien) of Dover N.H.; grandchildren Brandon Closson (Faith Truell) of Madison, Larz Moody (Nastazia Theriault) of Skowhegan, Levi Hartley (Emily Witham) of Emden, Kevin Wil and Ty Cougler of Dover N.H./South Berwick; great-grandchildren Brady, Bowen and Theodore Closson and Aubrey Moody (due in February 2021); siblings David DuBois (Tina) of Tombstone, Ariz., Stephanie Cobb (Gary) of Ayden, N.C., Janice Blodgett (Ken) of Concord, N.H., Mary DuBois Pinkham of Madison, Nancy Lancaster (Randy) of Skowhegan and Lisa Wyman (Randy “Track”) of Madison; in-laws, Tom Closson (Brenda) of Madison, Sue Strickland (Bill) of Sanford, Bobbi Heck (Alan) of Loxahatchee, Fla., Patti Bowie (Craig) of Tamarac, Fla., Elaine Jones (Frank) of Vero Beach, Fla. and Jim Wilbur (Nancy) of Clinton; special friends Debbie Lambert, Becky Bellefleur and Diane Abbott all of Madison; fur babies Morris and Melvin. Susan also leaves behind an uncle; many special nieces, nephews; and cousins along with countless friends and coworkers.

A Celebration of Life will take place in the Spring of 2021.

Revelation 14:13 “Blessed are those who die in the Lord from now on. Yes, says the Spirit, they are blessed indeed, for they will rest from all their toils and trials; for their good deeds follow them.”

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence for the family and to view the online obituary, please visit http://www.gibersonfuneralhome.com

Guest Book