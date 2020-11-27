NORRIDGEWOCK – William (Bill) McKechnie II died at Eastern Maine Medical Center surrounded by his loving children. He died Nov. 11, 2020 due to a major heart attack and pneumonia.Bill was born April 30, 1960 in Fairfield to William and Edith McKechnie. He graduated from Skowhegan Area High 1979 and attended KVCC.He spent time fixing pinball and arcade games, was an allagash guide, worked at the Skowhegan Fairground and was an electrician at Cianbro for eight years. He later got his heating and plumbing license and enjoyed breeding german shepherds.He was a lone wolf, a charmer, and casanova. Most of all, he loved his grandkids and shepherds. He spent most of his time caring for and loving his pups. He was a resourceful, tenacious, strong, willed, talented, ingenious, and assiduous man. He will be lovingly missed by family and friends. Bill is survived by his daughters Bethany Mckechnie and April Hurlbutt, son-in-law Logan Hurlbutt, son Brandon Roy; his brother Jeff McKechnie and wife Tina, sisters Rose Locke and Donna Whitney; lifelong friend and cousin Amie Mckechnie; along with his grandchildren, Aaron and Louis Moody, Camden, Jasmine, and Trenton Murray. Logan and Jada Hurlbutt; along with many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his brother Gary McKechnie; and parents William and Edith McKechnie.Private services to be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers,please send donations to:Somerset Humane Society

