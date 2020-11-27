BOCA RATON, Fla. –

Pauline passed quietly while surrounded by loving family on Nov. 20, 2020. She was born July 27, 1941 in Augusta, the second child of Mary Jane (Lessard) and Leo Bechard.

She graduated from St. Augustine School, and attended Cony High School. She was a free spirit and lived every day to the fullest. She was loved by many and touched all of our hearts.

She was predeceased by her dearest brother Donald; her father Leo, and her mother Mary Jane.

She is survived by her brothers Richard “Blackie” and wife Marjorie, Kenneth and wife Jeannie, Norman and wife Carmella, and sister Carol Ann and husband Emile; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to her caregivers, her sister

Carol Ann and nieces Lisa, Pam, and Melissa for everything they did for her during her last days, and to the Hospice Care Attendees.

May you rest in peace dear sister. You are now with Mom, Dad, and Donald in the hands of God. Forever missed and loved.

Guest Book