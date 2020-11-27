FARMINGTON — Plans for a proposed High Street reconstruction project were shared with selectmen at the Oct. 27 board meeting.

The entire street would be done in two phases, Town Manager Richard Davis said.

“The first phase will be from Broadway, Perham to South street,” he said. “We’re looking to make some street improvements to improve parking access along the street, install a bus lane along the Dearborn Hall gym for the travel team and add a couple of raised speed tables as we have on Front street.”

There is a section that’s within the Downtown TIF from Broadway almost to Academy and on the other side from Perham to Middle street, Davis noted.

“In that short section, I’d like to propose we add some decorative streetlights as we have on Front street,” he said. “Main street would be bookended by Front and High streets, keep a consistent theme.”

The second phase, from South street to route 2 is scheduled for Spring 2022, Davis said.

“Eight to 12 lights within the Downtown TIF could be paid for through the Downtown TIF reserve account,” he said. “There is $50,000 in it, there may be more money in that account next summer.”

The project is eligible for the Department of Transportation Municipal Partnership Initiative.

“DOT would pay half of each phase,” Davis said. “The total project would be about $1.1 million.”

Areas of High street are more residential than Front street and already have street lights but more could be added, he noted.

“It would bring it down to streetscape level. We would want the public’s input,” Davis said. “The university is interested. They feel it would be less dangerous and safer for pedestrians at night.”

Selectman Michael Fogg asked if the former Ingalls school was included in the TIF.

That is a non-tax producing property, is off the books, Davis answered.

“It (the Downtown TIF) would include the telephone building, all the houses along there down to the corner where the University Credit Union is. The American Legion hall was added later,” he said. “On the other side it extends almost to the Titcomb House on the corner of Academy and High street.”

Selectman Stephan Bunker asked if the decorative lights would be placed on current Central Maine Power poles or in addition to those.

There are only a couple of lights on poles there, Davis replied.

“Appearance and safety are the reasons,” he said.

With decorative lights on Main and Front streets, High street was the next logical area to bookend Main street, Davis added.

Selectman Scott Landry asked if at some point going west would be considered.

Davis wasn’t sure if that was included in the Downtown TIF, but along Court to Anson street was a possibility.

The time to do this is now, when the sidewalks are being replaced, everything torn up for underground utilities, he added.

The area sees heavy traffic and pedestrian loads from the university to downtown and back, Bunker said.

“We had favorable comments on Front street. It was mighty dark, particularly for those going to their vehicles, getting fast food,” he said. “That was scary down there.”

The area from the Legion hall towards Broadway is kind of dark, Fogg said. He asked what the Front street lights cost.

Davis said it was about $55,000 in all, with $28,000 for installation and the remainder for poles and fixtures.

Having UMF join the town in a collaborative effort on the lights would work into their master plan, Bunker said.

