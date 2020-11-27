Here are some of our favorite photos from the Kennebec Journal and Morning Sentinel from the past week.
Dan Chapman repairs a chainsaw Monday, Nov. 23, on a bench inside his garage in Farmingdale as a thunderstorm dumps rain outside. Chapman and his brother, Greg, recently relocated their auto and chainsaw repair business from Gardiner after their garage was torn down to make way for a new Bridge Street bridge. Andy Molloy/Kennebec Journal Buy this Photo
Josh Dravo, center, zips himself and Ron Burwood up in an ice fishing tent at 5:45 a.m. Friday at Game Stop in The Marketplace at Augusta. The first-in-line duo had arrived at 7:30 a.m. Thursday and waited 23-plus hours to purchase the only two Sony PlayStation 5 consoles at the store. Isaac Wallace, right, was second in line and arrived around 2 p.m. Thursday and he got one of the six Xbox consoles. Joe Phelan/Kennebec Journal Buy this Photo
A pedestrian steps back Monday, Nov. 23, as a vehicle sends rainwater flying on a flooded Silver Street in Waterville. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo
Mike Perkins, left, and Barbara Marston embrace on Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, while working with others during the annual Messalonskee Community Dinner at Messalonskee High School in Oakland. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo
Bailey Public Library Director Richard Fortin leads discussion during online meeting of the movie club Wednesday at the library in Winthrop. Joe Phelan/Kennebec Journal Buy this Photo
Lilly Havens, 8, corrals a trailer full of turkeys Saturday, Nov. 21, at Greaney’s Turkey Farm in Mercer. Michael G. Seamans/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo
Candidate Maureen Aucoin cuts the seal on one of three ballot boxes during recount of race for mayor Friday, Nov. 20, in Hallowell City Hall. George Lapointe was confirmed as the winner of the race by three votes, instead of by two votes, over Aucoin. Joe Phelan/Kennebec Journal Buy this Photo
A pair of female Pine Grosbeaks share a pebble while foraging Sunday, Nov. 22, in Mt. Vernon. The large finch that breeds from Alaska through Newfoundland has emerged with several other bird species as part of an avian “Canadian invasion” this winter in Maine, according to birders across the state. Andy Molloy/Kennebec Journal
A J’Adore Pink is one of more than a dozen varieties of poinsettia plants at Sunset Flowerland and Greenhouses in Fairfield. The family-owned business has a surplus of 1,000 poinsettia plants after recent orders were canceled due to fall out from the pandemic. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo
Volunteer Jess Garten, center, leans into a kiss she received from her aunt Bonnie Bucknam, left, while they prepared Thanksgiving meals Thursday with Gail Estabrook, right, during the annual Messalonskee Community Dinner in Oakland. Garten and Bucknam said they have volunteered with the dinner before. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo
Volunteer Fran Greenleaf, left, pours gravy over a Thanksgiving meal Thursday during the annual Messalonskee Community Dinner. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo
