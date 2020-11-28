AUBURN — Skelton Taintor & Abbott announces hiring Reeve Wood. He will focus on title work and real estate transactions and started Nov. 23.

Wood began his career as a teacher in New York and then moved on to work as an investigator of police misconduct for the City of New York. A native of Brunswick, Wood returned to Maine where he attended the University of Maine School of Law, serving as a teaching assistant in the Legal Writing Program and graduated summa cum laude.

Wood began his legal career in 2012 when he joined the Maine Farmland Trust as legal counsel. At MFT he was involved in all elements of land conservation, including the structuring of complex farmland conservation projects, drafting conservation easements, and advising on the stewardship and enforcement of those easements. He also has significant experience in real estate transactions, working on both buyer and seller sides of residential and farm real estate transactions, conducting title examination and clearance, and negotiating and drafting agricultural leases. His expertise with nonprofit issues includes advising on governance and compliance with state and federal regulations.

Wood said, “During my time at Maine Farmland Trust, I worked closely with Skelton Taintor & Abbott to facilitate our farmland conservation work throughout Maine and, as a very satisfied client, I’m particularly excited to join their team of talented and dedicated attorneys and staff.”

Sarah Mitchell, president of Skelton Taintor & Abbott, said, “We are excited to welcome Reeve to our firm as part of our real estate practice group. His extensive background in real estate at Maine Farmland Trust will be extremely valuable to our existing and future clients who come to us for complex real estate transactions.”

Wood serves as president of the Board of the Kennebec Estuary Land Trust and as a member of its Lands Acquisition Committee. He lives with his wife Hannah, two sons, and his bird dog, Myrtle, in Bowdoinham. The family operates a small farmers’ market bakery.

The firm’s main office is located in Auburn and in January 2019, it opened a mid-coast office in Waldoboro.

HealthReach named one of 2020 Best Places to Work in Maine

WATERVILLE — HealthReach Community Health Centers was recently named as one of the 2020 Best Places to Work in Maine. The award program was created in 2006 and is a project of the Society for Human Resource Management — Maine State Council and Best Companies Group. Partners endorsing the program include: Mainebiz, Maine State Chamber of Commerce and the Maine HR Convention, according to a news release from HealthReach Community Health Centers.

“It is a privilege for our organization to receive the designation as one of the Best Places to Work in Maine,” said Connie Coggins, president/chief executive officer of HealthReach. “The teamwork and dedication of our staff members has really made a difference as we’ve cared for patients in our communities during an extremely challenging time. We are fortunate to have such a committed team.”

This statewide survey and award program was designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in Maine, benefitting the state’s economy, its workforce and businesses. The 2020 Best Places to Work in Maine list is made up of 84 companies in three size categories: small (15—49 employees), medium (50—249 employees) and large (250+).













Companies from across the state entered the two-part process to determine the Best Places to Work in Maine. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company’s workplace policies, practices and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies and final rankings. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Maine and also analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final rankings.

