MADISON – Albert F. Coro, 80, went to his eternal home on Nov. 22, 2020. Albert lost his courageous fight with COVID-19. Family members were allowed by his side when Albert took his last breath here on earth.

Albert was born on May 24, 1940 in Anson, The son of Lee and Mary Ellen Coro. Albert grew up with his many brothers and sisters and went to Anson and Madison Schools.

On July 15, 1967 Albert married his soul mate Nicole Poulin. They met while both working for Andrew Redman. Nicole didn’t speak any English and Albert didn’t speak any French, but that didn’t stop the start of their love story. Albert was a very loving and caring husband and father. Albert and Nikki had three children which Albert was always very proud of them in everything that they did he was always right by their side. Albert was known to his five grandchildren as Papa Coro and he was very involved in their lives, from babysitting them to watching them play sports, hunting/fishing, graduations and just the very day life of calling them every day to just see what was happening. His grandchildren were very lucky to have a Papa like Albert his was one of a kind.

Albert just loved life in general, he always had a smile on his face even if he wasn’t feeling well with his liver disease. Albert loved everyone he met, he always made friends with everyone and always had a joke to share with them.

Albert was a very hard worker and worked at MPI over 30 years, where he made a lot of his life time friends. Even after he retired, you wouldn’t see a day that a coworker didn’t stop by and see dad sitting on his porch or toot their horn at him.

Albert loved hunting and fishing, I have never known one man to go on so many moose hunts. Albert was so proud he went on a moose hunt at 80 years old with Doug Murray and his family this fall. Albert had so many hobbies such as camping and his garden that he shared with everyone that would stop by. Albert was also a huge sports fan from the local teams to the pros he never missed a game that his grandkids played in and people just loved to watch a pro game on tv with Albert because he was more entertaining then the game itself. Albert loved going to the beach with his family every year, at 80 years old he would sit on that beach with us and just make us laugh, the true belly laughs, he would always go set his and moms chair out early so they had the perfect spot on the beach for the day.

Albert’s family knows what a loss his passing is and the community showed Albert how much he meant to this little community by a drive by his house and a toot of a horn the other night to honor Albert’s passing. Albert was a great husband and Dad, Grandfather and Friend to everyone. So in closing Albert would want you to remember him with a smile on your face. Dad would want me to end this with, did you ever here the one about? Albert will be greatly missed by many.

He is survived by his wife Nicole Coro of 53 years; his three children and spouses, Tammy and Thomas, Wayne and Cindy Coro and Kevin Coro and Nora Night. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Levi and Lucas Murray, Zack and Whitney Coro, and Kolby Coro; by his brothers and sisters, Julia Ward, Theresa Kirk, Lucy Sinclair, Bobby Coro, Leo Coro; his in-laws, Fred Brown and Pauline Coro; as well as many niece and nephews and some special friend that Albert would want mentioned, Doug Murray, Carol Frith, Tom Dillon, PeeWee Douglas, Dale Kirk, Don French, Gary Violette, Bob Dean, Richard Murray, Claude Lageux, Dick Magoon and his coffee buddies.

Albert was predeceased by his brothers, Adolph Coro, Raymond Coro, Roland Coro, sisters, Virginia Coro, Leah Provost, Tina Brown; and in-laws, Helen Coro, Bud Sinclair, Ronnie Kirk.

A service will be held in the Spring of 2021, date and time to be announced.

