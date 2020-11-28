HALLOWELL – Dorothy G. Plourde, 80, formerly of Augusta, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 after an extended illness. She was born on Feb. 7, 1940 in Augusta, and was the eldest of five children of the late Wilfred R. and Jeanne d’Arc (Veilleux) Lajoie.

Dorothy “Dot” was educated in Biddeford schools and left to join the workforce after graduating from the 8th grade. Later in life, Dot made the decision to achieve getting her high school diploma and she graduated from the Cony Adult Education Program in June 1985, attaining her GED.

Dot loved taking care of people, which led her to choose a career as a certified nurse’s aide. She worked in nursing homes but found her true love was working at the Augusta Mental Health Institute “AMHI” helping those with mental health issues. She was a caring and devoted employee and spent several years working at AMHI. After 22 consecutive years, she retired in 2000.

In her earlier years, Dot loved to dance, was a member of local bowling leagues, and enjoyed family gatherings. She met Joseph Leo Plourde and they were married on July 14, 1962 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in Augusta. They were married for 56 years.

Later in life, Dot enjoyed crosswords and puzzle books, playing cards (Solitaire and Cribbage were a must!), playing board games with her children and grandchildren, going out to eat, more dancing, family vacations and reunions, camping trips, and bus tours with her senior citizens group. She also spent several years after retirement as a volunteer at MaineGeneral Medical Center. She was a member of the Cushnoc Senior Citizens, the Maine Association of Retirees, and AARP.

Dot was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved her family dearly and gave countless amounts of her time caring for her family, always providing a helping hand or an attentive ear to listen to. Dot was always a friend to whoever needed one. Her love and devotion will always be remembered and she was a blessing to have as a wife and mother.

She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Leo in 2018; her brother, Gerard Lajoie in 2001; two sisters, Lorraine Ouellette in 2008 and Patricia Baker in 2008.

She is survived by her son, Daniel Plourd of Augusta, two daughters, Jeanne St. Pierre and husband Lenny of Sidney and Monique Plourde of Waterville; three grandchildren, Lauren St. Pierre of Augusta, Andrew St. Pierre of Waterville and Zachary Dunton of Winslow; a great-granddaughter, Harper Rose St. Pierre of Augusta; a sister, Georgette Cormier and husband Norman of Hallowell, sister-in-law, Yvonne Lajoie of Augusta, brother-in-law, Richard Baker of Winthrop, brother-in-law, Richard Plourde and wife JoAnn of Sidney; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Dorothy’s family would like to thank the Hillside Terrace staff for the love and care they gave to Dot during her final years, and to Dr. Nathan Harmon, the Maine Dartmouth Geriatric practice and Beacon Hospice, who provided Dot with incredible medical care during her illness. God Bless each of you.

With strict adherence to COVID-19 restrictions of social distancing and wearing of masks, relatives and friends may visit from 2 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3 at Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta. A private Mass of Christian Burial for the family will be celebrated Friday, Dec. 4 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, Western Ave., Augusta. The Funeral Mass will be webcast through the Church website at http://www.stmichaelmaine.org. Please click the “Watch Live Now” button. Burial and committal prayers, following CDC guidelines of 50 and fewer people, social distancing and wearing of masks, will follow at Holy Family Cemetery, Townsend Rd., Augusta.

Condolences, stories and photos may be shared through the funeral home website at http://www.plummerfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:

American Cancer Society,

One Bowdoin Mill Island,

Suite 300,

Topsham, ME, 04086.

Guest Book