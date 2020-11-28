FALMOUTH – Elizabeth Randolph Cole, 89, beloved mother, aunt and grandmother, died peacefully at her residence at Falmouth House at Ocean View in Falmouth on Nov. 16, 2020.

She was an avid reader, a lover of public radio and great supporter of education. Betsy was born on March 18, 1931 in New York, N.Y. and spent her childhood with her siblings Sally, Frank and Peter in New York and Ridgefield, Conn. Betsy attended the Chapin School in Manhattan from 1937-1949 and served as the president of self government (student body leader) during her time there.

Betsy graduated from Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. in 1953 with a B.A. in American History. After earning her master’s degree from the University of Virginia, she moved to New York and worked for the Ford Foundation before meeting and marrying Philip Cole in 1967. The couple moved to Vassalboro and had two sons, John and Alan. The family spent many treasured summers on Southport Island on the coast of Maine. She loved watching the Southport Yacht Club turnabouts sail from Cozy Harbor each day.

When Betsy wasn’t busy raising her sons, her passion for education led her to volunteer at Oak Grove-Coburn school in Vassalboro. She made many friends while building the school’s alumni and fundraising networks. She transitioned to Guidance Counselor at the school from 1985-1988. After her youngest son graduated from OGC, Betsy took her love of education to Colby College in Waterville and spent the next 18 years working as a secretary in the admissions office. She met countless prospective students and parents and poured over stacks of admissions applications during her time there.

Betsy retired in May of 2007 and lived at home in both Vassalboro and Southport until moving to the Ocean View at Falmouth retirement community in 2011. She lived independently until 2019 when she transferred to assisted living at the Falmouth House at Ocean View.

Betsy is survived by her younger brother, Peter Randolph (Helen); her sons, John Cole (Nancy) from Edwards, Colo., and Alan Cole (Robin) from Carbondale, Colo.; and her grandchildren, Shane Cole, Ryan Cole, Anna Cole and Jillian Cole. Her extended family includes her stepson, Matthew Cole (Gwen) from Southport and stepdaughter Victoria Cole (the late Michael Streich) from Franconia, N.H.; and grandchildren, Lauren Graham (Bar Clarke), Lindy Graham (Marc Anton), Allison Cole (Ben Nickerson), and Sascha Streich. Her great-grandchildren are Isabel and Finn Harkins, Graham and Alex Anton, Grace Cole-Nickerson, and Alex and Nicole Clarke.

She leaves a strong and loving extended family as her legacy. Her generosity, love and kindness will be treasured always.

The family plans an outdoor memorial in Southport this coming summer when it is safe to gather.

Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd. Brunswick, ME 04011. Condolences may be expressed at http://www.funeralalternatives.net.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, those wishing to honor her are invited to make a contribution to either the Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine or Maine Public Broadcasting.

