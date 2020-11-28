MADISON – Lawrence E. “Buddy” Goodwin Sr., 88, gently left our sides on Nov. 23, 2020 while surrounded in spirit by the love of his family. He was born in Norridgewock on July 1932, the son of Perley E. and Olive L. (Davidson) Goodwin. Buddy graduated from Madison Area High School, class of 1951.

At a very early age Buddy knew he wanted to own his own business. He bought his first Farmall Cub tractor at the age of 14 and mowed roadsides to buy his first truck.

On Nov. 13, 1954 he married the love of his life, Evelyn Dickinson. She captured his heart (and his sweet tooth) with her kindness and beauty, and with the first apple pie that she baked for him. They were happily married for 66 years and raised four beautiful children.

Buddy started L.E. Goodwin and Sons in 1972, a business that began with construction and snowplowing with his sons, and expanded to include other small business ventures.

Buddy was known for his hard work, but also enjoyed spending time visiting with family, hunting and fishing with his boys, and vacationing in Florida with his wife. In his later years, he enjoyed watching and caring for his flock of Katahdin sheep. He was very proud of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and held them all close in his heart.

Buddy is survived by his wife Evelyn (Dickinson) Goodwin; sons, Larry Goodwin and his wife Betty Jo and Rick Goodwin and his wife Libby; daughters, Julie Wacome and her husband Todd and Andrea Enright and her husband Shawn; granddaughters, Aliza, Julia, Alica, Mylana, Kaylee, Lauren, and Riley; great-grandchildren, Spencer, Ivy, Grayson, and Tenley; and special canine companion, Ellie. He also leaves behind several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law; cousins; and a lifetimes’ collection of friends.

He was predeceased by his parents; and sister, Anita.

Due to current restrictions, no services will be held at this time. A graveside service will be held in the spring at Southside Cemetery, Skowhegan.

We would like to thank everyone at Eastern Maine Medical Center, Redington Fairview General Hospital, and Cedar Ridge Center for their excellent care and tremendous support to Buddy and his family. Words cannot express the gratitude we have for their compassion during these difficult times.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to

Cedar Ridge Nursing Care Center,

Attn: Resident Council,

23 Cedar Ridge Drive,

Skowhegan, ME 04976

