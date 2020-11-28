AUGUSTA – Lea L. (Bonenfant) Dumas, of Augusta, passed away peacefully at her home on Dumas Drive, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 after a long battle with Cancer. She was born on August 16, 1945 in Augusta to Laurier and Beatrice (Charest) Bonenfant.Lea was predeceased by her parents, Laurier and Beatrice Bonenfant; a brother, Roger Bonenfant; and a granddaughter Baby D.She was a devoted wife of 56 years to Francis Dumas Jr. They were married on May 2, 1964 in Augusta. A proud mother of one son, Patrick Dumas and his wife Pam, of Augusta, one daughter, Doris Dumont and her husband Glen of Washington D.C. She was also a very loving memere and the biggest fan of her grandchildren, Dean, Nicholas, Noah, Justin, and Jordan, all of Augusta, Zachary of North Carolina, and Joshua of Florida; two great-grandchildren, Emma and Ella of Augusta.The family would like to thank her best friend and supporter, Laurel Stevens, since childhood, Maine General Homecare and Hospice, Jean Jennings and staff, for all their kind, caring, and compassionate support throughout Lea’s care, making it possible for us to care for her at home.There will be a Catholic Mass and a burial at Maine Veteran’s Cemetery in the Spring of 2021.

