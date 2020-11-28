FARMINGDALE – Richard B. “Tiger” Olum passed away after a brief diagnosis of cancer at his home with family by his side, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. He was born Oct. 20, 1935, in Durham, son of George J. and Ruth (Parker) Olum.

He graduated from Edward Little High School in Auburn, in 1954, where he participated on the swim team and became state champion in 1953 and 1954. He also participated in the Naval Reserve while in high school.

In 1955 he entered active duty Navy, serving aboard the USS Boston CAG1 Guided Missile Cruiser and received an honorable discharge in 1957.

He worked for Donnell Bixby in Auburn from 1957 to 1960, before coming to Augusta’s Clark Buick, where he began a long career in automobile, boat and snowmobile sales. He was part-owner of Clark Buick from 1966-1972, and then Clark Marine of Augusta and Manchester. He retired in 1997, but continued to sell used cars on a part-time basis even after retirement.

On Jan. 20, 1965, he married Carole A. (Leonard) in Gardiner. In 2000, Dick and Carole bought a home in New Port Richey, Fla., and wintered there, surrounded by friends, for 20 years.

Dick was a member of the YMCA for over 60 years, swam for the Masters swim program, served on the board of directors for six years and helped the swim team for many years. He was an active bowler and a charter member of the Maine Snowmobile Association, including membership in numerous snowmobile clubs. From 1965-1991 he was very involved in snowmobile racing, which included sponsoring a Clark Marine racing team.

He was one of the original founders of “The Great Kennebec River Whatever Race” and enjoyed participating in that event for many years. He also enjoyed collecting NASCAR cars and attending local antique car shows.

Dick was predeceased by his parents, brother, Kenneth Harris, and a granddaughter, Vanessa Buck.

He is survived by his wife, Carole of 55 years, a son, Jeffrey Olum and his wife Julie of Augusta, two daughters, Laurie Pearson and her husband Mark of Sidney, and Brenda Buck of Farmingdale. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Brooke Olum and Nick Olum, and his companion Beth Beland, Gregory Pearson, Cody Pearson and his significant other, Sabrina Hinkson, Kristina Buck and her fiancé Ben Crocker, and Spencer Buck and his wife Emily. He is also survived by three great-grandchildren, Zephryn and Zayden Pearson, and Lincoln Buck, with another great-granddaughter expected to arrive in February. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Arlene Harris of Lisbon Falls and another sister-in-law, Barbara Harris and her husband Dale of Dixfield. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Many, many thanks to all the doctors and nurses at MaineGeneral’s 1 West unit, as well as all the wonderful staff of hospice who cared for Dick at home. Our family would like to give special thanks to cousin Rhonda Picard and longtime friend, Marianne Colby.

There will be no public visiting hours or funeral services. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Manchester.

Arrangements are under the care of Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta.

Condolences, stories and photos may be shared through the funeral home website at: http://www.plummerfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either of these organizations: Travis Mills Foundation,

747 Western Ave

Manchester, ME, 04351,

or, Alfond Center

for Health,

35 Medical Center

Parkway,

Augusta, ME, 04330

