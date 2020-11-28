GARDINER – Sandra Beryl Purington, 85, of Gardiner, died Thursday Nov. 26, 2020 after a brief illness at the Alfond Center for Health in Augusta.

She was born in Gardiner on Oct. 20, 1935, the daughter of Joseph and Marion (Randall) Davis. She grew up in Gardiner and Boothbay Harbor and graduated from Gardiner High School.

Sandra was an avid book reader, she also loved putting puzzles together, trips to Ocean Point in east Boothbay and traveled a few times to Las Vegas. She adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her parents; son, Robbie L. Purington Jr.; and grandson, Zachary Purington.

Sandra is survived by four children, Rhonda Cunningham and husband David of Chelsea, Tim Purington of Gardiner, Jeff Purington of Gardiner, Mike Purington of Randolph; five grandchildren, Amanda Wright, Nathan Purington, Kristen Pfeffer, Jennifer Jacques, Lukas Purington; and four great-grandchildren.

A private graveside service will be held at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Gardiner.

Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

Guest Book