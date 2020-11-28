The Kennebec Land Trust has announced the publication of the second edition of its “The Kennebec Land Trust Hiking Guide: Take A Hike!”

According to a news release from the land trust, the second edition of “Take a Hike!” features 50 miles of trails and includes 12 new properties, as well as updates to the trails and maps featured in the 2014 edition. These 32 conservation lands include hilltop and shoreline properties and lake islands.

Each page features a unique property and includes directions, a map showing trails and lake access points, and recommended public uses and recreational opportunities. The publication of “Take a Hike!” was made possible by the time and expertise of LPK, a global brand design and innovation agency in Cincinnati, Ohio. LPK is committed to making a positive difference in people’s lives, socially, economically and environmentally. Mort Libby (1937-2017), former CEO of LPK, was a founding member of KLT. Mort’s wife Barbara is an East Winthrop summer resident and a long-time member of the KLT Advisory Board.

“Take a Hike!” will be available starting in early December at local stores and the Kennebec Land Trust office, as well as A Lakeside Studio Pottery’s booth at the Wayne Holiday Stroll on Dec. 5 and 6. It can also be ordered online at tklt.org.

The price is $18, tax included. All proceeds benefit the land trust.

For more information, contact Kennebec Land Trust at [email protected], 207-377-2848 or visit tklt.org.

Many of KLT’s generous Business Partners sponsored the second edition of the guide. They include Alternative Manufacturing; Amy Trunnell Certified Public Accountant; Camp Winnebago; Cribstone Capital Management; Farris Law; G&E Roofing Co; Kennebec Cabin Company Home of the Maine Cabin Masters; Kennebec Savings Bank; Lake and Denison Attorneys; Longfellow’s Greenhouses; LPK; Pete L. Mendall Certified Financial Planner; Sprague and Curtis Real Estate; Two Trees Forestry; Winthrop Veterinary Hospital; A Lakeside Studio Pottery; Camp Androscoggin; Camp Vega; Gibson LeClair LLC; Family First Funeral Homes; Levey, Wagley, Putman & Eccher, PA; and van der Brew.

