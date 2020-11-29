OAKLAND – Carol Ann Boles of Oakland, 77, passed away on Nov. 24, 2020 at Main General Medical Center, Augusta. She died alongside her husband, son, daughter, and five grandchildren.

Carol was born in Augusta on April 9, 1943. She was the beloved daughter of Fred W. Brewer and Ruth L. (Perkins) Brewer. Carol was educated in Augusta schools, graduating from Cony High School in 1961. She later graduated from hair dressing school.

After marrying her husband Richard, she became involved in Boles Market and Boles Real Estate. Carol enjoyed many years of skiing at Sugarloaf, wintering in Gulfport, Fla. and enjoying her home on Messalonskee Lake in Oakland. Carol enjoyed gardening around her home.

Carol’s five grandchildren, Megan, Kaitlin, Connor, Lindsay and John were the love of her life.

Carol is survived by her husband of 55 years, Richard; her son, Elias J. Boles, daughter, Kimberly Devir; and her five grandchildren; her sister, Pauline B. Peters, her sister, Janet A. Sawyer and her husband Gaylen. Carol was predeceased by her parents; her brother, Roger Brewer, her sister, Joyce E. Gray, and her brother, Warren H. Brewer.

The family would like to thank the staff on the second floor West at Maine General Medical Center.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, there will be a private service at a later date.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to

St. Joseph Maronite Church,

3 Appleton St.

Waterville ME 04901 or the

Harold Alphond Cancer Center,

361 Old Belgrade Rd.,

Augusta, ME 04330.

