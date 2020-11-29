Imagine the best of everything presented in one singular setting. This week’s property truly inspires “The Way Life Should Be”. Offering just over 2,500 sq ft of living space, this single-level home has numerous amenities including a large cook’s kitchen, a wood burning fireplace, thoughtfully designed built-in storage, plus deeded beach access. Hardwood floors gleam throughout. Outdoors, the expansive back deck and a covered side porch provide a great place for grilling, relaxing and entertaining.

Large windows facing the water provide an abundance of natural light. With a full basement, garage, and recent updates, this house is move-in ready for buyers with work-from-home needs. The .84 acre lot also offers room for expansion. Conveniently located between Kennebunkport’s Dock Square and Cape Porpoise, this comfortable home is just minutes away from public beaches. This is a perfect home by the sea.

301 Ocean Ave. is listed at $1,690,000 by Gail Arnold, who can be reached at 207-468-9400; [email protected] and Tara Patterson, who can be reached at 207-590-2325; [email protected] of Kennebunk Beach Realty.

