Gardiner Regional Middle School has announced its first-quarter honor roll for the 2020-2021 academic year.
Eighth grade — High honors: Sage Sculli, Sophie Guthrie, Sydney Barlow, Sarah Goulette, Lily Staples, Danica Martin, Max Douvielle, Taryn Nichols, Sayde Sirois and Mekenzie Soiett.
Honors: Savannah Johnson, Maya Shaw, Abigail Cooley, Camryn Chadbourne, Lia Umland, Ada McCormick, Madeline Seed, Dillon Farnham, Bryce Dudley, Breanna Shean, Michael Pooler, Angelo Ricker, Benjamin Lamoreau, Benjamin Tobey, Sandi Bolick, Dylan Rideout, Landon Fraser and Hailey Ladd.
Seventh grade — High honors: Luke Carr, Addison Pollis, Ewan Barnicoat, Sophia Marrone, Owen Chadwick, Cadence Smith, Ava Hersom, Maria Dostie, Alden Gilg, Zackery Legendre and Catherine Wiese.
Honors: Ann-Marie Moulton, Jeffrey Rinderknecht, Abigail McGee, Julie Folsom, Henry Clark, Ian Dickson, Brey McCamish, Taylor Hebert, Gracie LaVerdiere, Maggie Blais, George Quintal, Lillyan Doherty, Helen Barton and Kaiden Kendall.
Sixth grade — High honors: Mikayla Cleary, Cole Lavigne, Ella Kruk, Owen Bonenfant, Jackson Gray, Eben Whalen, Sarah Mansir, Lila Anderson, Emry Cady, Isabella Johnson, Olivia Chartier, Victoria Tracey, Georgiana McCamish, Quinn Keune, Maz Guthrie and Anthony McCollett.
Honors: Dominic Webber, Joely Cote, Emilie Umland, Peyton Lavoie, Chase McGrane, Evan Bullock, Natalie Grant, Emma Lee Briere, Morgan Hanley, Samuel Renda, Connor Tibbetts, Maverick Woodcock, Oliver Murphy, Gavin Hall, Carson Moore, Trevor Baron, Leighla Card, Riley Foster, Zoey Sullivan, Avery Croll, Isobel Hanson, Gwendolyn Wildman, Caitlin Dennison, Carter Naas, Lilah Serber and Trace Moody.
Also, Lucas Trafton, Abigail Marlowe, Kayden Webb, Isabella Boudreau, Zarah Kristan, Cooper Newman, Gunnar Foard, Ashton Sirois, Alyssa Olges, Julianna Curtis, Alexis Dyer, Tyler Sieberg, Alexis Bourget-Morgan, Jack Oliver and Piper Fraser.
