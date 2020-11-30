With COVID-19 pandemic restrictions in place, the 130th Maine Legislature will be sworn in Wednesday during historic proceedings that were moved to the Augusta Civic Center from the State House.

At least one incoming lawmaker, Sen.-elect Rick Bennett, R-Oxford, will be unable to attend the events in person this week after having tested positive for COVID-19 following the long Thanksgiving Day weekend.

Bennett announced the positive test on his Facebook page Sunday, saying he would need to quarantine until at least Dec. 12 but so far was only experiencing mild symptoms from the virus.

“I am feeling okay thus far – sore throat, achy, tired. Temp and oxygen are normal,” Bennett posted to his friends and followers, fetching well wishes from more than 280 people.

Tom Desjardin, a spokesman for Senate Republicans, said at least one Republican staff member who had contact with Bennett briefly last week was quarantining and working from home out of an “abundance of caution” but was not experiencing any symptoms.

Desjardin and others working for partisan caucuses said they had heard of no other incoming lawmakers who had tested positive for the virus ahead of Wednesday’s unusual proceedings.

Gov. Janet Mills will administer the oath of office to members of the House and the Senate in separate ceremonies in different locations inside the 49,000-square foot Civic Center. The venue is being used to make sure those in attendance have the space needed to keep at least six feet apart during the proceedings.

Beyond the inauguration of the governor, it is very unusual for the Legislature to meet outside of the State House complex for official business. Researchers at the Legislative Law Library said they did not have a definitive answer for when this last happened, but it may have been when the State House was being renovated from 1909 to 1911.

Wednesday’s events will be live-streamed on the Legislature’s web site, however, the public, friends and family of lawmakers — who typically attend such ceremonies — will not be allowed into the building Wednesday. Access will be limited to the press, legislative staff and civic center support staff and contractors.

Mary Erin Casale, a spokeswoman for outgoing House Speaker Sara Gideon, D-Freeport, said lawmakers and others attending the ceremonies on Wednesday were not being required to undergo testing beforehand.

But Casale said all those entering the building will be screened with a series of questions related to COVID-19 and exposure to COVID-19.

They will also be asked to make timed arrivals and submit to a temperature scan to ensure they do not have a fever. Masks are also being mandated for all, including lawmakers, legislative staff and the press.

“Masks must cover your nose and mouth, fit snugly against the sides of your face, and not have exhalation valves,” a legislative staff memo states. “Masks made of cloth should have multiple layers of cloth. All individuals must wear masks in all spaces, including hallways and bathrooms.”

After being sworn in, lawmakers will elect a secretary of state, attorney general and state treasurer to two-year terms and choose a state auditor for a four-year term. The House and Senate will also have to hold formal elections for their presiding officers, Speaker of the House and Senate President, respectively.

While Democrats, who hold majorities in both chambers, are expected to control these decisions, Republicans will also offer candidates for these posts, likely to be selected during partisan caucus meetings Tuesday.

Lawmakers will use a paperless voting system that will rely on the use of computer tablets to cast votes. In the State House, an electronic system allows lawmakers to vote by pushing either a “yes” or “no” button on their desks. The only paper to be distributed will be the House and Senate calendars, according to the legislative staff memo.

Temporary offices for the respective caucus leaders and presiding officers have also been established within the arena.

In social media posts, some critics of the governor’s pandemic restrictions have called for a protest at the civic center to draw attention to the prohibition against public access to the ceremonies. But it’s unclear how many might respond.

The legislative staff memo says police and security will be in place and those entering the civic center will be expected to clear a security checkpoint with a metal detector. Weapons of any kind, alcohol and other items that may be deemed a threat to safety will prohibited and enforced by Capitol Police.

