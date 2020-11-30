A potent storm system hit Maine on Monday with heavy rain and wind gusts close to 60 mph that caused more than 100,000 power outages.

Tens of thousands of homes and businesses across the state lost power Monday night as the wind brought branches down on power lines. Nearly 85,000 customers remained without power Tuesday morning.

There were multiple reports of trees falling into roads in Lisbon, Durham, Bath, Woolwich and Bar Harbor, among other places.

The number of power outages rose steadily as the night went on. Nearly 85,000 Central Maine Power Company customers were without power at 8 a.m. Tuesday, with York and Cumberland counties hit hardest, particularly along the coast.

Cumberland County had more than 26,000 outages. All of Harpswell’s 4,677 were without power and in Brunswick, 73 percent of customers were without power at 7 a.m., including parts of town that rarely lose power.

In York County, nearly 8,000 CMP customers were without power. Most of those outages are in Berwick, South Berwick and Hollis.

In Kennebec County, 9,700 customers were without power at 8 a.m. Belgrade was particularly hard-hit, with nearly 1,700 outages reported.

Versant Power, which serves northern and Down East Maine, was reporting 16,509 outages at 8 a.m.

CMP issued a statement Monday indicating that it is ready to deploy about 1,000 employees and contractors to bring power back. It also activated 200 tree workers and 250 support staff. The company anticipated most outages would be caused by tree limbs blowing and falling onto wires and poles and by three outside the company’s trimming zone being uprooted in the wind.

CMP crews were out overnight ensuring downed wires and debris were cleared from roads and working with local emergency management officials to make sure emergency vehicles could get around, said Catharine Harnett, a company spokesperson.

“With the high wind gusts we have to make situational decisions about having any line crews go up in buckets – it isn’t safe with high winds,” Hartnett said. “We diminished winds today we should make good progress.”

Hartnett said estimated restoration times will be be posted on the CMP website as crews determine how long it will take to make repairs.

“We understand that customers are frustrated that they don’t’ have times, but we can’t realistically provide them until we know the extent of repairs required and how long it will take to do so,” she said.

The National Weather Service reported a wind gust of 62 mph was recorded on the roof of Maine Medical Center in Portland. Other recorded wind gusts overnight included 52 mph at the Portland International Jetport, 52 mph in Brunswick and 53 mph in York. A buoy off the coast of Cape Elizabeth recorded a wind gust of 58 mph, according to the weather service.

A combination of 10- to 15-foot seas and strong southeasterly winds could cause some minor coastal flooding Tuesday.

The National Weather Service issued a coastal flood advisory for 10 a.m. to noon for York, Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Knox and Waldo counties. Minor coastal flooding and splash over is expected and could flood parking lots, parks and roads, according the weather service warned.

Portland’s Deputy Fire Chief Chad Johnston said high winds and rain caused a 7,200-volt power line to come down at 9:50 p.m. on Brackett Street, in the city’s West End.

The line arced and caught fire, creating an electrical display that could be seen across the city. The line landed on the Ronald McDonald House and a sidewalk on Brackett Street, causing burn damage. About 12 people in the Ronald McDonald House were evacuated, but no injuries were reported. The Ronald McDonald House provides rooms for families of seriously ill children staying at nearby Maine Medical Center.

The 911 emergency communication system in Portland went down during the height of the windstorm. A dispatcher for the Portland communications center said the 911 outage affected Portland, South Portland and Cape Elizabeth. The system went offline around 10 p.m. The malfunction appeared to be storm-related. Anyone with an emergency was asked to contact 874-8575.

The National Weather Service office in Gray issued a high-wind warning for southern Maine at 6 p.m., effective to 7 a.m. Tuesday. The weather service said the storm would produce “damaging winds” with the potential to blow down trees and power lines. It also predicted widespread power outages and difficult travel conditions.

“People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive,” the National Weather Service said.

Michael Clair, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said the rain and wind would sweep over Maine in waves throughout the night and early morning before the weather pattern stabilized somewhat, leaving Portland and southern Maine breezy with showers Tuesday.

“We’re in a bit a of a lull now,” Clair said around 8:30 p.m. “The worst of it will come later tonight.”

Clair said most areas of southern Maine had recorded up to 2 inches of rain by early Monday evening. A wind gust of 53 mph was recorded just before 8 p.m. at the Portland International Jetport.

Rainfall amounts were expected to vary widely, with most coastal regions getting between 2 and 3 inches. Some areas, especially in Down East Maine, were expected to get as much as 4 inches.

