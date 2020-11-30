Registration is open for Maine teachers and families to participate in the fourth annual WinterKids Winter Games, a four-week series of fun outdoor physical activity and nutrition challenges for children.

“WinterKids has always thought ‘outside of the building,’ and this year is no different. With teachers, parents and superintendents taking steps to allow kids to learn in safe, fresh air settings in the midst of the pandemic, WinterKids is timelier than ever,” said Julie Mulkern, WinterKids executive director, according to a news release from the nonprofit organization. “In Maine, we have an even greater opportunity to access outdoor spaces in schools and at home — with the abundance of land available to use statewide.”

WinterKids’ Winter Games will allow for the participation of all children, whether they are receiving in-person education or learning at home. Embracing outdoor learning helps to avoid the pitfalls of online learning and the negative effects of excessive screen time — particularly those in elementary school. The program will provide resources for both teachers and parents to get their children outside and active.

This year’s weekly challenges (outdoor physical activity, nutrition, family engagement, and winter carnival) will align with themes of resilience, inclusion, community and service. Families will receive a robust Playbook to use at home and weekly incentives and prizes. There also is a Move, Learn, Explore Facebook group for resource sharing, and downloadable activities on the organization’s website.

“We have adapted the games to be less competitive and more inclusive this year,” said Marion Doyle, WinterKids education director, according to the release. “Our program accommodates students learning in school or learning remotely at home. It is easy for teachers, familie, and parents who are now part-time teachers to get their kids outside to move and learn!”

WinterKids expects 400 teachers and 8,000 students and families statewide to participate. Teachers can sign up at winterkids.org until Dec. 14.

Hannaford is WinterKids’ Major Community Sponsor. WinterKids’ Supporting Sponsors are Agren, Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, L.L.Bean, Portland Glass, WEX, and WMTW 8 and The CW.

The WinterKids Winter Games is made possible with support from Backyard Farms, MMG Insurance, University of New England, Johnny’s Select Seeds and Subway of Maine.

