SKOWHEGAN — One man was arrested following reports of gunshots at a neighboring residence on Sunday, police said.

Police arrested Dwayne Boothby, 65, and charged him with two counts of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon class C, two counts of reckless conduct class D, failure to submit to arrest or detention class D, criminal mischief class D, carrying a concealed weapon and discharging a firearm near a dwelling class E. Bail was set at $100,000 with conditions not to use or possess a dangerous weapon and not to use or possess alcohol.

Police Chief David Bucknam said in an email Monday that a resident on Main Street called 911 around 6 p.m. on Sunday evening to report hearing gunshots and finding his above-ground swimming pool leaking water from holes in it.

Cpl. Jacob Pierce and Officer Alex Burns responded to the residence on Main Street, and during their investigation attempted to make contact with Boothby.

Bucknam said that Burns attempted to make contact with Boothby at his residence by knocking on the door and identifying himself, but the man refused to answer and pointed a Taurus .22 caliber pistol at the door where Officer Burns was standing.

Pierce was watching Boothby through a window and punched out the window to communicate with Boothby. Boothby left the building and headed toward Main Street, ignoring all of Pierce’s commands.

Bucknam said Pierce and Burns were able to secure Boothby in handcuffs and take the firearm away from him without further incident. Bucknam added that Boothby was highly intoxicated. He was taken to Redington-Fairview General Hospital to be medically evaluated before being transported to the Somerset County Jail.

During the investigation, officers noted multiple holes in the siding of the neighbor’s property as well as holes in the swimming pool.

