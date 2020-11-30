FRYEBURG — The federal government is making an investment in the tourism and recreation industries in western Maine, an area popular with hikers, campers and outdoor adventurers.
The University of Maine has received $286,800 to provide workforce training for the industries, U.S. Sens. Susan Collins, a Republican, and Angus King, an independent, said.
The money is through a partnership between the Northern Border Regional Commission and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Collins and King said in a statement that UMaine’s work “will preserve and protect western Maine’s rich history and beautiful landscapes by expanding workforce and professional development opportunities for Mainers.”
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
White House Christmas decor gives nod to 1st responders
-
Business
Skiing may not spread coronavirus but slopes still risky, UN health agency says
-
Business
Western Maine tourism, recreation get a funding boost
-
Business
Judge denies motion by CMP/Avangrid to dismiss customer bill case
-
Politics
Congress returns with virus aid, federal funding unresolved
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.