AUGUSTA — Two more employees of the Capital Judicial Center have tested positive for COVID-19, and others are in quarantine, as the building remains closed to the public due to the resulting lack of staff.

The Augusta courthouse, home to superior and district courts for Kennebec County, closed last week after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Court officials have confirmed that two other employees have since also tested positive, bringing the total to three.

The courthouse is expected to remain closed to the public all week due to the lack of enough staff, and is now slated to reopen to the public Monday, Dec. 7, according to Amy Quinlan, director of court communications for the state judicial system.

Quinlan said employees who have come in close contact with the three individuals who tested positive have been notified and are quarantining. How many employees are quarantining was not immediately available Tuesday morning. She said work spaces at the judicial center have been cleaned, consistent with Center for Disease Control guidelines.

Quinlan said people with court dates that were scheduled during the closure will be contacted by the court to reschedule their cases.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Maine, and the nation, has been rising recently, and the courts have taken additional measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

This story will be updated.

