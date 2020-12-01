SALES

MaineHealth purchased a 34,587-square-foot office building at 340 County Rd., Westbrook. Justin Lamontagne, CCIM, SIOR, NAI The Dunham Group; Jon Rizzo, The Boulos Company.

Delta Realty LLC purchased a 9,400-square-foot industrial/retail space at 1901 Forest Ave., Portland. Tom Moulton, CCIM, SIOR and Katie Allen, Esq., NAI The Dunham Group.

HJPK Ventures LLC purchased a 1,488-square-foot office building at 740 Stroudwater St., Westbrook. Mark Malone CCIM, Malone Commercial Brokers; Kirk Butterfield, Keller Williams Realty.

Midcoast Humane LLC purchased a ±24,017-square-foot industrial building at 5 Industrial Parkway, Brunswick. Tim Millett, Porta & Co.; Mandy Reynolds and Dan Catlin, Keller Williams Realty.

9 Willey Road, LLC purchased a 14,625-square-foot industrial building at 9 Willey Road, Saco. Tim Millett and Joseph Porta, Porta & Co.

SPC Acquisition Company, LLC purchased a 3.10-acre parcel with two buildings; a 3,290-square-foot commercial building on 2 Shape Drive and a 20,202 square-foot medical building on 4 Shape Drive, Kennebunk. Tim Millett and Joseph Porta, Porta & Co.; Dan Greenstein, The Boulos Company.

NRR Bradley Drive, LLC purchased a ±126,072-square-foot industrial building at 5 Bradley Dr., Westbrook. Jon Rizzo and John Meador, The Boulos Company; Roy Sandeman, Chris Skeffinton and Tim Mulhall, CBRE.

75 Westminster LLC purchased a ±94,952-square-foot industrial building at 75 Westminster St., Lewiston. Craig Young, The Boulos Company; Peter Ventre, Ventre Commercial Realty, LLC.

Ryan Dental Partners purchased a ±3,000-square-foot office condo at 280 Gannett Dr., South Portland. Craig Young, The Boulos Company.

Dicentra Holdings LLC purchased a ±4,640-square-foot office building at 105 Main St., South Portland. Jessica Estes and Brice O’Connor, The Boulos Company; Ezra Koch, Keller Williams Realty.

MRW Development LLC purchased Lot 7, Innovation District at The Downs, Scarborough. Drew Sigfridson, SIOR and Jon Rizzo, The Boulos Company.

The Second Parish Orthodox Presbyterian Church Corporation purchased a 8,308-square-foot church building at 368 Gorham Rd., Scarborough. Andrew Ingalls, Malone Commercial Brokers; Dave Willis, Willis Real Estate.

GenX Capital Partners, LLC /dba 1179 Shore Road Partners, LLC purchased 2 acres at 1179 Shore Rd., Cape Elizabeth. Alex Wiss, Keller Williams.

Dakota Bear Properties LLC purchased a 14,673-square-foot retail building with drive-through at 62 West Gray Rd., Gray. John Doyon, CCIM, Malone Commercial Brokers.

McWain Holdings, LLC purchased 213.31 acres of vacant land at 265 Merrill Road, Lewiston. Tim Millett, Porta & Co.; Sam LeGeyt, The Dunham Group.

104 Lincoln Avenue, LLC purchased a ±10,734-square-foot retail building at 104 Lincolnville Ave., Belfast. Chris Paszyc, CCIM, SIOR, The Boulos Company; Josh Soley, Maine Realty Advisors.

Pinewood Motel, LLC purchased a 16-unit multifamily building at 395 Canaan Rd., Skowhegan. Nick Lucas, The Boulos Company; Jesse Norris, Allied Realty.

SJ Valley, LLC purchased a ±5,998-square-foot office building at 16 Winthrop St., Augusta. Nick Lucas, The Boulos Company.

Rand and Susan Clark purchased 15 acres of land at Flag Pond Rd., Saco. Brice O’Connor, The Boulos Company; Greg Hastings, NAI The Dunham Group.

KV Holdings LLC purchased a 4,176-square-foot warehouse building at 2459 North Belfast Ave., Augusta. Dennis Wheelock, KW Commercial | Magnusson Balfour; Matthew Pouliot, Pouliot Agency.

Lyne Realty LP purchased 12.9 acres at Gardiner 95/295 Business Park, Gardiner. Dennis Wheelock, KW Commercial | Magnusson Balfour.

Bella Point Holdings, LLC has purchased The Daniel Hotel, 10 Water Street, Brunswick. Jennifer Davies and Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC.

10 Exchange Street, LLC has sold 10 Exchange Street, Unit 404, Portland. Jennifer Davies, Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC.

Thomas L. Yale Living Trust purchased a 1,294-square-foot industrial condo, Unit 10 at Mill Brook Business Center, 10 Mill Brook Rd., Saco. Michael Anderson, Malone Commercial Brokers; Deborah Yale, Benchmark Residential & Investment RE.

Hami LLC purchased an industrial building in construction at 84 Olde Canal Way, Gorham. Brandon Mitchell, Malone Commercial Brokers; Brent Maurice, F.O. Bailey Real Estate.

Andrew Wormwood purchased a 1,490-square-foot commercial condo at Mill Brook Business Center, 10 Mill Brook Rd., Saco. Michael Anderson, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Central Street Studios LLC purchased a 7,392-square-foot office building on 0.7 acres at 34 Center St., Auburn. Andrew Ingalls, Malone Commercial Brokers; Jessica Estes, The Boulos Company.

Falmouth Conservation Trust purchased 52 acres on Route 1, Falmouth. Frank O’Connor, CCIM, SIOR, NAI The Dunham Group.

Origins Labs, LLC purchased a 58,000-square-foot industrial building at 1149 Main St., North Jay. Tom Dunham, SIOR and Greg Hastings, SIOR, NAI The Dunham Group.

Harrison Development, LLC purchased Lot C, Sanford. Tom Dunham, SIOR, Greg Hastings, SIOR and Frank O’Connor, SIOR, CCIM, NAI The Dunham Group.

MJC Realty, LLC purchased a 36,960-square-foot industrial building at 125 Mayo Rd., Hampden. TC Haffenreffer, Sylas Hatch, and Tom Dunham, SIOR, NAI The Dunham Group.

Petrella Holdings, LLC purchased 1 acre of land at 419A US Rt. 1, Scarborough. Greg Hastings, SIOR, NAI The Dunham Group; Michael Thomas, Keller Williams Realty.

Maine Lobster Ventures LLC purchased an industrial/retail building at 66 Garrison Cove Rd., Harpswell. Tom Moulton, CCIM, SIOR and Katie Allen, Esq., NAI The Dunham Group.

LEASES

Office

The Law Firm of Bopp and Guecia leased 774 square feet of office space at 121 Main St., Yarmouth. John Doyon, CCIM, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Capital Markets renewed their lease of 2,083 square feet of office space at 100 Commercial St., Portland. Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Movement Mortgage renewed their lease of 3,112 square feet of office space at 95 Exchange St., Portland. Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Gideon Asen LLC leased 300 square feet of office space at 217 Commercial St., Portland. Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Unity College leased ±1,692 square feet of office space at 60 Pineland Dr., New Gloucester. Drew Sigfridson, SIOR and John Finegan, The Boulos Company.

Maine State Library leased ±1,125 square feet of office space at 1705 US Rt. 202, Winthrop. Chris Paszyc, CCIM, SIOR, The Boulos Company.

Retail

JR Consulting has leased 1250 square feet of retail space at 7 Exchange Street, Portland. Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC.

Mocean has leased of 1200 square feet of retail space at 13 Exchange Street, Portland. Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC.

Procare Pharmacy, LLC renewed their lease of 15,000 square feet of retail space at 141 Preble St., Portland. Joe Malone CCIM, SIOR and Jennifer Small, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Appliance Express Inc leased 8,905 square feet of retail/mixed space to relocate operations at 39 Old Alewive Rd., Kennebunk. John Doyon, CCIM, Malone Commercial Brokers; Mark Birmingham, Kennebunk Port & Shore Realty.

Conscious Touch LLC leased 800 square feet of retail/service space at 6 Wellspring Rd., Suite 206, Biddeford. Cheri Bonawitz, CCIM and Karen Rich, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Seabags has leased 2,587 square feet for a satellite pop-up retail space at 123 Commercial St., Portland. Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers.

BBCC Portland LLC leased 1,960 square feet of retail space at 115 Middle Street, Portland. Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Clean Eatz leased ±2,000 square feet of retail space at Scarborough Gallery, Scarborough. Greg Boulos and Samantha Marinko, The Boulos Company; John Rooney and Matthew DeBartolomeis, CBRE; Charles Day and Peter Gwilym, Porta & Co.

Port City Relief LLC leased ±1,832 square feet of retail space at 180 Waterman Dr., South Portland. Jessica Estes, The Boulos Company.

Amina Boutique leased ±1,278 square feet of retail space at 183 Main St., Lewiston. Chris Paszyc, CCIM, SIOR and Noah Stebbins, The Boulos Company; Kevin Fletcher, Keller Williams Realty.

Industrial

Bunzl leased ±58,000 square feet of industrial space at 150 Read Street, Portland. Joseph Porta, Porta & Co.; Scott Jones, Cushman & Wakefield.

Corcoran Recycling leased 7,800 square feet of industrial space at 180 Orion St., Brunswick. Cheri Bonawitz, CCIM and Karen Rich, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Cubicle Solutions, Inc. leased 23,876 square feet of industrial space at 9 Laurence Dr., Gorham. Greg Hastings, SIOR and Tom Dunham, SIOR, NAI The Dunham Group; Drew Sigfridson, The Boulos Company.

Phoenix Welding leased 18,400 square feet of industrial space at 101 McAlister Farm Rd., Portland. Greg Hastings, SIOR and Tom Dunham, SIOR, NAI The Dunham Group; Kirk Butterfield, KW Commercial.

Maine Narrow Gauge Railroad Co. leased 4,800 square feet of industrial space at 413 Presumpscot St., Portland. Greg Hastings, SIOR and Tom Dunham, SIOR, NAI The Dunham Group.

D.G. Basketball Training, LLC leased ±3,600 square feet of industrial space at 66 Industrial Park Rd., Saco. Chris Craig, NAI The Dunham Group; Noah Stebbins, The Boulos Company.

Sharpen the Axe, LLC leased 3,000 square feet of industrial space at 1039 Riverside St., Portland. Chris Craig, NAI The Dunham Group.

Troiano Property Services leased 3,500 square feet of industrial/office space at 1 Runway Rd, South Portland. Sylas Hatch, TC Haffenreffer, and Greg Hastings, SIOR, NAI The Dunham Group.

Maine State Library leased ±13,000 square feet of industrial space at 1705 US Rt. 202, Winthrop. Chris Paszyc, CCIM, SIOR, The Boulos Company.

All Solar Energy Solutions, LLC leased ±2,000 square feet of industrial space at 12 Center Park Rd., Topsham. Chris Paszyc, CCIM, SIOR and Noah Stebbins, The Boulos Company.

Treehouse Properties, LLC leased ±2,000 square feet of industrial space at 12 Center Park Rd., Topsham. Chris Paszyc, CCIM, SIOR and Noah Stebbins, The Boulos Company; Brent Maurice, F.O. Bailey Real Estate.

