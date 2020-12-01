ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H is offering a new statewide birding club for youth ages 9 to 18, with online monthly meetings to be scheduled through April.
According to a news release from the extension office, the “4-H Bird Chats” club is for youth interested in citizen science, learning more about birds and sharing observations with others.
Participants can learn how to contribute data to Project FeederWatch, a winter survey of birds in locations across North America, and share learning experiences with peers.
The club is free to join; registration is required.
To register anytime, visit extension.umaine.edu.
For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Zabet NeuCollins at 207-667-8212 or [email protected].
