NORTH NEW PORTLAND – Bertrand “Bun” Merrill Dyer Sr., 89, of North New Portland passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 at his home.

He was born in New Portland on July 15, 1931, a son of Alfred and Eva “Merrill” Dyer Sr. He attended local schools. He then joined the United States Army where he proudly served his country. He served two tours in Korea and later also served during Vietnam.

After returning to his home town he served as a Selectman and Assessor for 16 years starting in 1971 through 1987. He served on the Planning Board for three years. He was an original member of the Comprehensive Planning Committee. From 1995 to 1997 he worked for Meadow Brook Consulting, conducting a total reevaluation of the town; with Clyde Dyer. From 1997 to 2007 he worked as the town’s Assessors Agent. In 1998, he became a Maine Certified Assessor. He has served on various other committees throughout the years such as Shoreland Zoning, Budget, etc. He was also instrumental in acquiring the first town office in New Portland where he traded the Grange Hall and the old green schoolhouse in North new Portland he also helped the town acquire the first set of tax maps for the assessing office. He never missed a town meeting over all those years since he returned from the military. After retiring in 2007 he continued to be a very important part of the town’s infrastructure. He was always there to assist whenever there proved to be a need. New Portland dedicated one of their town reports to him for his dedicated, faithful and distinguished service.

Bun loved to travel. He would take his wife Alyce to the ocean during the summer months where they loved to look at all the different lighthouses Maine has to offer. He was an animal lover that would always care for strays if they happen to come along. He loved the deer that would come visit him every year. He even could call them by banging on a trash can and they would come running to see their gental friend. He was a man that took pride in the care of his lawn. He enjoyed doing his yard work sitting on his porch enjoying the view. He was a family man through and through he was so proud of his children. His face would light up when his Grandchildren and great grandchildren were around. He also enjoyed going to the Madison Dunkin’ Donuts with his wife every single morning.

He was a member of the American Legion post 61 a member of the Grange, Odd fellows and for a short time the Masons.

Bun was predeceased by his parents; and his first wife Caroline “Coffin” Dyer.

He is survived by his wife Alyce Dyer, his brothers Norman Dyer of Steepfalls, Gene and his wife Janet Dyer of Pennsylvania; his children Cecilia Bralick and her husband William, Bertrand Dyer Jr., Jacquelyn Cloutier and her husband Rodney, and Eugene Dyer and his wife Laurie, his stepchildren Terry Mullins and Scott Mullins and his wife Julie; his grandchildren Shannon, Jenny, Andrea, Travis, Charlie, Alan, Matt, Heather, Christopher, Matthew, Robert, Stacy, and Camden. Also, several great- grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

There will be a time for visiting on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 from 12-1 at Giberson Funeral Home 40 Maple St Madison Maine. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. in the East New Portland Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Homes and Cremation Services in Madison and Bingham, Maine.

In lieu of flowers you can make a donation in his memory to the:

American Legion

Post 61 in Kingfield or:

American Heart

Association

