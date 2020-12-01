STARKS – Elaine B. Briggs, 79, passed away Nov. 6, 2020 at Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan. She was born July 17, 1941 in Skowhegan, the daughter of Paul and Alma V. (Bishop) Brown.

She graduated from Skowhegan Area High School in 1959. On Oct. 31, 1959, she married Gordon Briggs. She was a personal banker for over 25 years in Brattleboro, Vt. She was married to Gordon for 54 years and lived in Brattleboro for 41 years.

She loved visiting the ocean and her grandchildren. She loved to do crafts and decorate. She moved to Vero Beach, Fla. with her husband and lived there for 11 years until moving back to Maine.

Elaine is survived by two daughters, Kelli Beane and husband Scott of Starks, Janet Briggs of Florida, son, Randy Briggs and wife Susan of Hinsdale, N.H.; grandchildren, Eric Beane of Hinsdale N.H., Adam Beane of Brattleboro, Vt., Kyle Briggs of New Hampshire, Lindsay Briggs-Weld of Nantucket, Mass.; great-grandchildren, Lily, True, Natalie and Declan; two brothers, Nelson Brown of Wisconsin, Forest Hebert of South Carolinw, brother-in-law, Douglas Briggs of Poland; and many nieces and nephews.. She was predeceased by her husband, Gordon F. Briggs in 2014 and sister, Janice Young.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.

In lieu of flowers,

friends wishing may

make donations in

Elaine’s memory to:

The American

Cancer Society

New England Division

One Bowdoin Mill Island, Suite 300 Topsham, ME 04086-1240

