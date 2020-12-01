MONMOUTH – Ethel J. Foster, 101 yrs. old, of Monmouth, passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 at her home. Ethel was born to Horatio S. Frost and Edna (Cobb) Frost on May 3, 1919, in Monmouth.

Ethel was a 1936 Graduate of Monmouth Academy. After high school she attended CMG School of Nursing and later graduated as an RN. On Dec. 15, 1945, in Yarmouth, Maine, Ethel married Orland K. “Ollie” Foster, they enjoyed 63 wonderful years together before his passing in 2009.

Through the years Ethel worked as an RN at Central Maine Medical Center and as a Private Duty Nurse. Ethel loved family gatherings and any chance to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed knitting, snowmobiling, camping, and traveling; Ethel and Ollie traveled all over the country, even making a couple trips to California together. Ethel liked to garden and enjoyed the birds that came to visit.

Ethel is survived by three daughters, Judith Canwell of Monmouth, Sharon Piper and her husband Donald of Stetson and Brenda Wright and her husband Arthur of Monmouth and Lady Lake, Fla.; seven grandchildren, Stephen Canwell, Jeffrey Canwell, Beth Piper, Donald Piper III, Brent Piper, Shawn Wright and Heidi Wheeler; 11 great-grandchildren, Michael Canwell, Alyshia Canwell, Kelsie Canwell (Nathan Cummins), Breanna Cox, Lorenza Piper, Hailey Verrill, Madison Wright, Isabelle Wright, Lillian Wheeler, Orland Wheeler, and Charlotte Wheeler; a sister, Carolyn Smith of Auburn; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband Orland; her parents; four brothers, Wesley Frost, Wilfred Frost, Malcolm Frost, and Donald Frost, two sisters, Eleanor Gagne and Kathryn Cline, an infant brother; her son-in-law, Blaine G. Canwell; and a great-grandson Jacobe Piper.

The family would like to thank the staff of Androscoggin Home Health and Hospice, especially Mo, Angela, Gail, Barbara, and many others for their wonderful care of Ethel. The family would also like to thank the staff of EIM, especially Lorraine, for their wonderful care of Ethel.

A Graveside Service will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 3, at Monmouth Ridge Cemetery, 698 Main Street, Monmouth, Maine. Arrangements by BRAGDON-FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 707 Maine Street ~ PO Box 188, Monmouth, Maine.

